New Move “Tribunal” Hits Cinemas Soon

A new Nollywood movie titled Tribunal is set to hit the cinemas across the country soon. The movie tells the story of Jimi who becomes a charge and bail lawyer after being hit by series of personal challenges that question his resolve as a man.

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the movie starrs Bimbo Manuel, Nobert Young, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Caro King, Funsho Adeolu, Ada Laoye and Damilola.

In “Tribunal”, “Jimi Disu, a man in his fifties, is one of the bright-minded lawyers who co-establish a leading law firm in Lagos many years ago. However, he lost his sense of direction and strength after being hit by a series of personal challenges that question his resolve as a man.

He becomes a ‘charge and bail’ lawyer with no further ambition. Approached by a young, enthusiastic, fresh law school graduate Tanimowo (who adores him for the stature of his legendary pedigree as a lawyer, to defend her friend, an albino, who has been unfairly relieved of his duties at work, Jimi Disu is presented a chance to battle his old law firm.

“Tribunal” is one of the three films commissioned by Multichoice. The other movies are titled “Omougwo” and “Roti”, and features Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw among others. These films will make a 2017 cinema release, screen at festivals, before making their debut on Africa Magic channels