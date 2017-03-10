List Of Winners At AMVCA 2017

The fifth edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) was held live at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, March 4th and it was absolute blast from the red carpet displays to the award proper. The event saw Izzu Ojukwu’s ’76 take home five of the awards including best overall movie best director and best actress. Below is the full list of winners at the event. -Trail Blazer Award: Somkele Idhalama

– Best Make Up Artist (Movies/TV Series) “Oloibiri”, Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Pere Keme Odon.- Best Costume Designer: ‘76’ Pat Egwurube- Best Art Director ’76: Pat Nebo.- Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV Series): Vaya. -Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series): ‘Oloibiri’: Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson.-Best Lightning Designer (Movies/TV Series) “93 days”: Elliot Sewape. -Best Cinematographer: “Happiness is a Four Letter Word” : Lanre Gewer.-Best Short Film or Online Video: “Cat Face”. -Best Actress in an M-Net Original Comedy Series: Deborah Anugwa. -Best Actor in an M-Net Comedy Series: Samuel Ajibola: “The Johnsons”. -Best Actress in an M-Net (original drama series ). Meg Otanwa – “Hush”. -Best Actor in an M-Net (Original drama series): David Jone David “Hotel Majestic”. -Best M-Net (original comedy series) – “The Johnsons” -Best M-Net (original drama series) – “Tinsel” -Best Indigenous Language (Movies/TV Series) Swahili/ TV series:- Zilizala. -Best Indigenous Language (Moives: Hausa, TV series:- Yaki Da Zuciya.-Best Indigenous Language (movies (Yoruba/TV series Somewhere in the Dark:- Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola. -Best Indigenous Movies (Igbo) TV series: Amaje bu Onye. -Best Soundtrack/Original Score : “The encounter” Micheal the Truth Ogunleye. -Best TV Series: Jenifa’s Diary.-Best Writer: Yaya. -Best Supporting Actress: Ebele Okaro “four one love”.-Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie/TV Series: Rotimi Salami “Just Not Married”.-Best Actor in a Comedy: Imeh Umoh Bishop “The Boss Is Mine”. -Best Moive East Africa: Kati Kati-Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV series) Rita Dominic ’76 -Best Actor in a Drama: Sambassa Nzeribe: “Slow Country”. -Best Movie South Africa “All About Love”: Elvis Chuk. -Best Director ’76″ Isu Chukwu.-Best Overall Movie: ’76. However, Legendary actor Chika Okpala, popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya and talented actress Somkele Idhalama emerged the big winners of the 2017 edition of the AMVCA.The actors who won the Industry Merit Award and the Trailblazer Award respectively have received their cars from GAC Motors. Mr Okpala won the new Luxury SUV-The GS4, Mrs Idhalama won a classic Sedan, The GA3.

In his regular hilarious manner, Mr Okpala thanked Chief Diana Chan, the Chairman of CIG Motors, Sole distributors of GAC Motors in Nigeria who made the presentation by saying: “For many years, it has been awards upon awards, but this is the most outstanding and I am very appreciative, more sweat to your armpit. Do not drop the standard and do not drop your focus”.

Somkele on her part was moved to tears when she collected the keys to her car from Chief Diana. She recalled wishing that she would one day be given an opportunity to present an award at the AMVCA , but not only did she win an award last weekend, she also won a car, it was truly an emotional moment for her.