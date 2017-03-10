Lagos To Host National Para-Soccer League

Secretary-General of Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), Solomon Friday said the second edition of the federation’s National League has been moved from Osun to Lagos State due to logistic reasons.

Friday told newsmen in Abuja, that the development has also affected the dates of the league.

“This year’s edition of the National Para-Soccer League will be coming up from April 6 to April 19 in Lagos.

“It was initially scheduled for Osun, but has to be postponed because of some logistic reasons.

“Based on the letters of invitation sent across the country, we are expecting athletes from between 20 and 25 states to feature in this second edition of the league,” he said.

The federation secretary said arrival date for participants in the league would be from April 5 while the games would begin by April 7.

He added that the final match would be played on April 18.

Tidesports garthered that PFN organised the first edition of the league in Kano in 2016 and the competition attracted teams from across the country.