International Women’s Day: 10 Famous Quotes By Successful Women

1. “A feminist in anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men” – Gloria Steinem

2. “We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”- Malala Yousafzai

2. “In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman.”- Margaret Thatcher

4. “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.”- Sheryl Sandberg

5. “At the end of the day, don’t forget that you are a person, don’t forget you are a mother, don’t forget you are a wife, don’t forget you are a daughter.” – Indra Nooyi

6. “The education and empowerment of women throughout the world cannot fail to result in a more caring, tolerant, just and peaceful life for all.”-Aung San Suu Kyi

7. “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re weak because you’re a woman.”- Mary Kom

8. “Beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin. It’s about knowing and accepting who you are.” – Ellen DeGeneres

9. “Women need to be empowered through the strongest tool – education. They don’t need to be subservient to anyone, but at the same time, men must change their mindset towards women. If they are more respectful towards them,then things will change at the grassroots level. It will happen slowly, but everyone has to move together.” – Madhuri Dixit

10. “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish .” – Michelle Obama