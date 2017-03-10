Emeh Hails Wike On Effective Governance

A one time Chief of Staff, Government House and Ex Commissioner for Commerce and Transport, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for the massive road construction in the state.

Chief Emeh, who made the commendation on Wednesday when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 4 in Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA) organized a welcome party for him, said the present administration has been able to judiciously use available little resources for the continued development of the state.

He commended the PDP members for organizing the event to mark his return to the party, assuring that he will join hands with the Chief of Staff, Chief Emeka Woke, Chief Sergeant Awuse and top members of the PDP in the local government area and the state to continue to make the party stronger .

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, PDP ward 4, in EMOLGA, Bartholomew Owhor, commended Chief Emeh for returning to his party, adding that his arrival and the support of Emeka Woke and Chief Sergeant Awuse and others will further enhance the performances of the party in the local government area and in the state.

He commended members of the party for turning out enmasse to receive Chief Emeh back to the party and assured that the party will continue to accommodate others who are willing to rejoin the party.

It would be recalled that Chief Emeh, penultimate week, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoin the PDP.

While rejoining the PDP, the former Chief of Staff noted that he was returning to meet his friends and political brothers.