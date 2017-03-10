C’River APC Blasts Amaechi Over Interference

A legal practitioner and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Utum Eteng, has accused the minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Ameachi of meddling into the internal affairs of the State branch of party.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar, Eteng said stakeholders in the State branch of the party were fed up with the excesses of the minister on the internal affairs of the party in Cross River State

Eteng, who described himself as a concerned stakeholder of the party, advised Ameachi to work towards delivering the South-South Zone to the APC, rather than imposing a leader on the State branch of the party.

According to him, “Amaechi is trying to impose a leader on Cross River APC.

“Instead of working towards delivering the South-South zone to the APC, Ameachi is busy meddling into the affairs of the APC in Cross River State. Ameachi should leave Cross River APC alone. He would be resisted if he takes any decision that is not in consonant with the will of the people and the party,” he warned.

The frontline legal practitioner further alleged that there was a general resentment by party members against the minister’s frequent interference in the affairs of the state branch of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rotimi Ameachi could not be reached for his reaction on the allegation leveled against him.

An SMS sent to his press secretary, Mr. David Iyofor, for reaction was not replied before going to press.

FridayNwagbara Calabar