Xenophobia: Don Sets Agenda For Senate Delegation

A South Africa-based Nigerian don, Prof. Chris Isike, on Thursday urged the Senate delegation to South Africa to help promote good governance to discourage Nigerians from travelling abroad.

Isike, a professor of African politics at the University of Zululand, Kwazulu Natal Province, who spoke on phone from Mpangeni, South Africa said, that good governance would encourage Nigerians to earn a living in their own country.

The senate delegation’s proposed visit to South Africa is coming on the heels of the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other nationals in that country.

Isike said, sending the Senator Ike Ekweremadu‘s led delegation to that country was in order as it would give Nigerians a sense of belonging.

“The delegation must assure Nigerians here in South Africa that when it gets back home, it will strive to promote good governance.

“A lot of people have left the country because they are tired of bad governance and corruption.

“ Many Nigerians have no business being here. But when they return home, they should see democracy at work with its attendant benefits,” he said.

Isike, who is also the Chairman of Mpangeni Ward chapter of Nigeria Union, said that, with improved electricity supply, small businesses would grow.