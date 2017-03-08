THE STATES

Bauchi

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Zaki Ahmed, said the command has arrested 131 suspects for alleged kidnapping, rape, robbery and other offences from January 10 to February 28.

Ahmed disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in Bauchi.

He also said that the command had rescued 21 hostages of which 12 were women in Basirka/Balmo forest in Darazau local government area of the state.

“A total of 131 suspects were arrested which include 55 suspected kidnappers; 39 suspected armed robbers; 16 rape suspects and three thugs known as “Sara Suka”.

Borno

The Borno State Police Command on Friday advised residents of the state to be more vigilant by reporting strange happenings around them to law enforcement agents nearest to them.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Chukwu was reacting to Friday’s multiple blasts in Maiduguri in which three suicide bombers died and three petrol trucks were destroyed.

He said that the residents must collaborate with security agents by sharing vital information on suspicious movements around them.

“ I want to appeal to the people to be vigilant and be wary of happenings and people around them.

FCT

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Mr John Howell, has commended the Federal Government on the review of its visa policy, which he said would enhance doing business in Nigeria.

Howell told newsmen in Abuja last Thursday that the new visa policy would boost the country’s economy.

In its efforts to boost the economy and open up business space, the Federal Government in February reviewed visa processes for prospective foreign investors and tourists.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that the essence of the new visa policy was to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks and encourage business travellers and tourists into the country.

Gombe

The Police Command in Gombe State has appealed to government hospitals, private hospitals and clinics to treat patients brought to them with suspicious injuries before reporting to police for investigation.

The command made the call in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Obed Malum, and issued last Friday in Bauchi.

It also advised them not to reject such cases for lack of police report.

It, however, added that such cases should be promptly reported to the police for thorough investigation while treatment continued.

“The essence is to save lives first before any relevant action is taken,” the command said.

It urged the public to inform the police and any other security agency, persons found with suspicious injuries, including gunshot wounds, and assured of the informant’s safety and security

Kaduna

The Sokoto State Government is to establish a fertiliser, tomatoes and cement companies in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal said this last Saturday in Kaduna State while marking the “Sokoto state special day” at the 38th Kaduna International trade fair.

Tambuwal, who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, said the gesture would bring about rapid development and would also boost the economy of the state and the nation in general.

“By the end of the first quarter, two of the companies will begin operation,”he said. He said, the state is also the largest producer of leather, solid minerals, and other precious stones; while most of it remained exploited.

According to him, all machinery have been put in place to reposition and revive collapsed industries in the state.

He said the government is also working with rural farmers in the state to be self sufficient in food production.

Kano

The Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Abubakar on Thursday pledged to continue to give priority attention to training and retraining of personnel in the service as part of renewed effort to enhance professionalism.

He made the pledge while addressing officers and men of the service at the Air Force Flying Training School in Kano.

Abubakar said the force had sponsored pilot to undergo professional training at home and abroad adding that the welfare of officers and men in the force must be given the needed attention.

This, he said was necessary in order to ensure professionalism and effective service delivery.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force had effected the repair of 13 moribund Aircrafts with the aim of making them serviceable in order to tackle the security challenges in different parts of the country.

The Chief of Air Staff was in Kano to inaugurate two blocks of 63 flats for married officers and one block of 18 by 2 for senior non-commissioned officers.

Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday warned drivers against conveying passengers in the boot of cars used for commercial purposes.

Mr Abdu Bagadawa, Katsina State Sector Commander gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Katsina.

He said that any commercial driver caught conveying passengers in the boot of his vehicle would be arrested.

“We have directed our officers and men to arrest any commercial vehicle driver carrying passengers in the boot of his car.

“It is totally unacceptable for drivers to be treating human beings like sheep or goats.

“Transporting passengers in the vehicle boot is dangerous,” he said.

Kogi

The Kogi State Judiciary has offered to train prosecuting officers of its state police command on how to apply Information Communication Technology (ICT) to speed up prosecution.

Justice Nasir Ajanah, who made the offer on Thursday in Lokoja, when the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, paid him a courtesy visit, said that such knowledge was key to quick dispensation of justice.

“Educating prosecuting officers on using the ICT will broaden their capacity in the tackling of high level crimes.

“Criminals use electronics and computers in the commission of crimes; unless the prosecutors are kept abreast of what is going on, it is so easy for criminals to get away with their crimes.

“The judiciary has a computer centre and we are ready to partner with the police to train your officers,” he said.

On measures to ensure quick dispensation of justice, the Chief Judge said that the state judiciary would embark on a two-week special adjudication from March 20.

Kwara

The Kwara State Government has restated its commitment to collaborating with relevant organisations in its drive to develop the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Kisira, stated this on Thursday, in Ilorin, while receiving a delegation from Star Deep Water Petroleum limited.

Kisira noted that government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of providing social amenities for the people, adding that there was need to partner with private organisations and agencies to meet the needs of the people.

The deputy governor pledged the readiness of the government to maintaining and sustaining projects provided by the company in the state, particularly in Eruku and Isanlu-Isin communities.

He commended the company for the scholarship awarded to indigenes of the state and across the country.

Lagos

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday advised security officers to be friendly with residents in their host communities, being the primary source of intelligence gathering.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, gave the advice at the Passing Out Parade of Cadet Officers Basic Course 29/2016 of the Department of State Services Academy, Ojo, Lagos.

He also urged them to be diligent, disciplined and dedicated to the responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property.

“The constitution makes security a direct responsibility of government.

“The training and retraining of security personnel are part of government strategies to equip security officers with knowledge and skill to discharge their duties.

“The state government will continue to support our security agencies with equipment and facilities to enhance their performances in ensuring security for all,” he said.

Niger

The Niger State Police Command last Saturday confirmed the killing of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Aaron Sunday, serving with Kpakungu Division, Minna, by suspected hoodlums in Barkin-Sale area.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Minna, said it occurred at about 6pm on Friday when the deceased was performing his official duty.

Elkana said that over 13 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that the arrested suspects would help police to fish out the rest of the hoodlums.

He said that the command had declared war on hoodlums in Minna, and urged parents to advise their wards to desist from taking the law into their hands.

“Any youth caught in the act will be made to face the law; it is high time we stop the madness,’’ he said.

The remains of late Sunday have been deposited at the Minna General Hospital morgue.