Submit Arms, RSG Advises Ogoni Repentant Cultists

Chairman of the Rivers’ Amnesty Programme, Mr Ken Chindah, yesterday appealed to repentant cultists and other criminals in Ogoni land to submit their arms to the state government.

He made the appeal against the backdrop of the recent declaration of peace and withdrawal from cultism by some Ogoni youths.

Chindah told newsmen that the former cultists must submit the arms to the state government for profiling after withdrawal from the group.

The Chairman said that “the state amnesty office ought to have been formally communicated and involved’’ in the process of the withdrawal.

“Anything worth doing is worth doing well; we have to know what is going on. We need to know what happened to their arms.’’

President of Ogoni Apex Socio-cultural Organisation, KAGOTE, Dr Peter Medee, also described the decision of the youths to renounce cultism as a good omen.

“It shows that our youths have started listening to our advice. This decision will promote peace and development in the land,’’ he said.