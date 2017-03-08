Rivers United Returns To Winning Ways …Beats Rangers 1-0

Esosa Igbinoba’s early strike proved to be the winner in Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash between big guns, Rivers United and Enugu Rangers in Port Harcourt.

United won 1-0 to edge closer towards the top half of the log.

The midfielder, crept in unnoticed, following a quickly-taken corner kick, to slot past the Rangers goal keeper, Itodo Akor as the hosts claimed a slim win at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

It was the first attack launched by the hosts and they clung on to that lead until the end to record their first win in the NPFL since January 22.

The build up to the game had fans anticipating a slugfest but in the end, it turned out to be an underwhelming contest lacking in genuine quality for most parts.

Rangers’ first real crack at goal arrived just before half time when Bobby Clement struck his effort from the edge of the box well over the bar.

United were first to threaten upon resumption but Igbinoba missed a glorious chance to complete his brace as he fired a 25-yard free kick straight at Akor after Ovoke was fouled in the 51st minute.

Rangers threatened through a set piece of their own six minutes later with Rotimi needing to produce an impressive block to deny Osas Okoro from a tight angle. The home side thought they had won a penalty on the hour as they looked to put the game to bed but Guy Kuemian was booked for simulation after the referee ruled that there was no contact before he went to ground in the Rangers box after taking two defenders to the cleaners.