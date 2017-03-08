PHCCIMA Working To Create Business Opportunities – President

The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) Dr Emi Membere Otaji says that the chamber is working on models that would create value and opportunities for businesses.

Membere-Otaji gave the assurance at the 2017 first quarter meeting of PHCCIMA in Port Harcourt recently.

The 2017 first quarter meeting held at the Chamber of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce attracted key stakeholders and left glowing indications that the President and his executives are paying attention to models that will create value and opportunities for businesses.

He said in is opening remarks at the meeting that his administration will continue to outline new paradigms that would on members’ businesses and the state economy, adding that the chamber will consolidate on existing paths that will add value and set better precedence. He enjoined members to always take advantage of the PHCCIMA secretariat to acquaint themselves with useful information that will drive their businesses.

The forum attracted key resource personalities from diverse organizations who interfaced with the business community and member companies and made insightful presentations.

In the first presentation, Sir Innocent Iyalla Harry, former Managing Director/CEO, Rivers state Micro Finance Agency (RIMA), and now Chairman Dilann International Ltd spoke on the topic: “Finance And Investment Opportunities For msme’s” with reference to a recessed economy.

According to him, “we all need to ultimately promote entrepreneurial culture in our youths, through initiatives that build business confidence, positive attitude, pride in hard work for success, support and encourage new ideas, social responsibility, encourage inter-firm synergies and most importantly promote research and development”.

These according to him, are the threads needed to sew the fabric of the nation through entrepreneurship to harness efforts so far made. In his words “clearly our salvation from recession lies in the productive sector and the enhancement of funding and investment in MSME’s”.

In his presentation Mr. Samuel Ekpuk, a banker and one time General Manager Credit, Sterling Bank PLC but now MD/CEO Green Associates Limited, made revelations on strategies to cope with market dynamics.

These, he said include rationalisation of business focus, cash conversion cycle based on product lines; investment in renewable energy; refinancing all expensive credit lines and restructuring finances.

Others include bringing down loan obligations by paying down all non critical loans; seeking new partnerships and investment in import substitution; Private equity; Seeking local sources of inputs; taking advantage of all government incentive schemes; Pioneer status, special economic zones, duty drawback and duty waivers.

The theme of his presentation was “Business Outlook In 20017 – Coping With Market Dynamics”

The first quarter general forum also witnessed presentations by the Rivers state Signage and Advertisement Agency (RISAA), which gave insights and eye opening presentations on RISAA regulation and mode of operation.

The management of RISAA requested for collaboration with PHCCIMA to form a synergy that will ensure that member companies are only confronted legally and with spelt out regulations that are statutory to RISAA.