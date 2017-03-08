NDIC Seeks Banking Act Amendment

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has urged the National Assembly to amend the Banks and Other Financial Institution (BOFI) Act to inform, with best International Practices.

This was disclosed by the Board Secretary/Director (Legal/Services) of the NDIC, Mr. Belema Taribo, in Abuja on Monday while speaking with newsmen.

Taribo said a bill for an act to amend the Bank’s and other financial institutions act, among other things, is to establish a Deposit Fund at the apex nation’s Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for proper standardization and management of Dormant Accounts in conformity with international best practices and eliminate the possibility of banks converting dormant account balances into income and to strengthen risk management and internal control processes of banks.

The NDIC board scribe advised that accounts operated by government ministries, departments and agencies should not be exempted from the amendment by the legislature, adding that it is necessary to include such in the legislative bill to avoid unscrupulous practice by heads of some of the MDAs who secretly lodge government funds in commercial banks without authorisation.

He said that some of such accounts have become dormant for various reasons like the sudden sack of the head of the agency or demise of the Chief Executive Officer.

Taribo also alleged that insider loans within the banking industry have constituted a higher percentage of non-performing loans in Nigeria’s banking sector which have negatively affected the growth of the sector.

He called for the enactment of legislation to prohibit insider loans by bank owners or directors taking loan from their own bank without due processes or pay back, adding that any loan to be obtained by bank owners should be used for housing or as car loans and should first be approved by the nation’s regulatory banking body, the CBN.