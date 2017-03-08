Navy Uncovers Illegal Diesel Depot In Rivers …Arrests 32 Suspects

The Nigerian Navy said it had discovered massive illegal bunkering depot which served as headquarters for illegally refined petroleum products.

The of the Nigeria Navy Ship(NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Commodore William Kayode, disclosed this while parading 32 suspects arrested during a raid in the area.

He disclosed that the illegal depot was located opposite Liquid Bulk Company and few kilometres away from Saipem Oil and Gas Company, Masters Energy and a naval base in Rumuolumeni area in Port Harcourt.

Commodore Kayode stated that the operators of the illegal site c arried out their activities under the cover of the companies there to deceive unsuspecting security agencies and members of the public adding that during the operation, over 150 Geepee tanks of 20,000 litres capacities and over 300 rubber tanks all fully loaded with illegally refined diesel were found.

“Also, three 33,000 tanker trailers fully loaded with petroleum products believed to be stolen diesel were also impounded on the scene during the operation. Also, about 10 large wooden boats popularly called, cotonou boats, laden with products suspected to be illegally refined diesel were impounded”, he stated.

According to him, the raid was part of the special operation code-named Operation White valentine” which is aimed at flushing out operators of illegal refineries in Rivers State.

He expressed optimism that the operation which started on February 14 would reduce attacks on oil and gas installations in the area adding that the exercise has reduced the operation of illegal refineries which had been identified as the major cases of pollution in Port Harcourt and its environs.

He said that the navy would do everything possible to stop all forms of illegal bunkering across the region even as he said the suspects and petroleum products would be handed over to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.