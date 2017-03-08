Isoko Sets Up Committee To Monitor Power Supply

As a strategy to step up power supply to all communities in Isokoland, the people of Isoko nation have set up a 15-man committee to monitor electricity supply and payment of bills.

The President-General, Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Iduh Amadhe, said the committee comprised representatives from Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Isoko Development Union (IDU), Isoko North and South Local government Areas, President General of communities and Youths of Isoko nation.

According to the IDU President-General, the committee has mandate to catalogue and fashion out means of tackling problems militating against stable power supply in the communities.

Amadhe inaugurated the committee at a meeting which was attended by Chairmen of Isoko North and South Council, Mr Emmanuel Egbabor and Sir Ithiako Ikpokpo respectively, representatives of BEDC and leaders of various communities.

He further disclosed that plans had been concluded for a power generating firm, Vpower Group, to establish a power plant in the area.

According to the IDU President-General, the aim was to enhance sustainable power supply to Isokoland.

The chairmen of the two council areas in Isokoland, lamented that epileptic power supply had resulted in the collapse of businesses in the communities and that the initiative would ensure that electricity supply in the areas was available, realistic and affordable.