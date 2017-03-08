Intels, Eleme To Partner On Dev

The management of Intel Services Nigeria Limited, has pledged to partner with the Eleme Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Obarilomate Ollor, to drive the sustainable development of the local government, especially the Onne host community.

The management also gave the assurance that, it was committed to the early commissioning of a number of projects executed as part of its corporate social responsibility to the people of Onne Community.

Speaking at the council secretariat last Thursday, Managing Director of the company, Chief David Alagoa, said the company deemed it necessary to embark on the construction of an ultra-modern market, 10-kilometre concrete road, 20-kilometre drainage as well as the installation of solar-powered street lights in Onne in order to boost economic activities and support the social integration of the people.

Alagoa, who led a team comprising Chibuisi Onyebueke, Rexford Asaikpuka and Oluka Ngofa, further said, besides the several human capacity building and empowerment programmes Intel has embarked upon to help fast-track development in the area, the company was also planning the provision of a number of social services that will alleviate the living standard of Eleme people.

In his response, Eleme Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Obarilomate Ollor, applauded the management of Intel Services Nigeria Limited, for identifying with the yearnings of the people of Onne community in particular, and Eleme LGA in general, and pleaded with the company to do more to boost the economic well-being of the people.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana