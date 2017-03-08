Intels Denies Sponsoring OGFZA Act Amendment

Intels Nigeria Ltd. has said that it is not sponsoring the proposed Bill to amend the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) Act.

The Media Consultant to Intels Nigeria Ltd., Mr Bolaji Akinola, said this in Lagos, yesterday.

Akinola said Nigeria was endowed with highly-intelligent and patriotic lawmakers who engaged themselves in enacting laws that would advance good governance and the nation’s economic well-being.

“It is, therefore, wrong for anyone to suggest that the lawmakers are doing the bidding of a corporate entity, ‘’ he said.

The consultant said since public hearings are part of the process of lawmaking, “those who are not happy with the proposed amendment should send their positions to the legislature’’.

“They are at liberty to simply send their positions in support or against the amendment to the lawmakers.

“As a law abiding corporate citizen of this country, we have submitted ourselves to regulation and will continue to cooperate fully with authorised government agencies,’’ he said.

Akinola said, “Intels is not a monopoly.’’

He also said that at the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers State, “Intels is only one of over 170 companies in operation”.

Akinola also denied reports that the Intels Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Andrew Dawes, had been sacked.

He said, “The CEO has not been sacked.’’