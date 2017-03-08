Ikeja Electric Announces One Month Outage

A Lagos-based electricity distribution firm, Ikeja Electric, has announced that there would be disruption of Power supply in some areas under its supply network in Lagos.

A statement from the company, on Friday attributed the disruption to maintenance work being carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on its transformers at the Ikeja West Transmission Station.

Noting that the planned outage would last for about one month, the statement said the areas to be affected included Ojodu, Magodo, Alausa, Oke Afa, Bolorumpelu, Egbe, Igando, Shasha, Ipaja, Alimoshi, Agege, Egbeda and Abesan, amongst others.

The disruption, according to the statement, will commence on Monday March 6 and end on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Appealing to the customers who would be affected by the outage, the Head Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr Felix Ofulue, urged residents to bear with the company.

He explained that the importance of the maintenance was to improve supply and for general improved service delivery.

He said a load-shedding programme to ensure equitable distribution of power supply to the affected areas had been put in place by the company.

Despite the reported increase in electricity generation to 4,000 megawatts in recent days, many households and businesses across the country have continued to experience blackouts.