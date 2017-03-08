Fix PH Port, Airport, Wike Tells FG

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on relevant Federal Government agencies to show greater political commitment in the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Port and International Airport to attract more direct foreign and local investors to the State.

Wike who made the call while presenting a keynote address at a one-day European Union – Niger Delta/Rivers Investors Seminar at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, said the call became imperative in view of the deplorable conditions of the Port Harcourt Port and the International Airport, Omagwa.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said the government and people of Rivers State are concerned about the rehabilitation of the two institutions as part of the process to diversify the State’s economy.

He stressed the need for the re-designation of Port charges to attract the much needed socio-economic development in host communities, contending that the Board of Internal Revenue Service which was inaugurated recently with the mandate of harmonizing all categories of tax in the State, is Government’s deliberate effort to create more conducive atmosphere for investors.

Already, the State Chief Executive has directed that all taxes and illegal levies should be stopped until the end of the harmonization of the various tax regimes by the newly constituted Board of Internal Revenue as a strategic effort to boost the economy of the State.

”As we all know, Rivers State is key to the development of this country, this is why as a Government, the Wike – led administration continues to remain committed to providing the enabling environment for businesses to grow and flourish” the Governor stated.

As part of the move to ensure peace and security in the State, he said Government initiated the Amnesty programme for youths who were involved in cultism and other criminal activities with a view to re-orientating and reintegrating them into the society expressing delight that over 30,000 youths have embraced the Amnesty offer.

Wike however, commended the organizers, particularly for their decision to hold the maiden edition of the seminar in Port Harcourt, expressing the hope that participants would come up with far-reaching decisions that would stimulate the economic growth of ECOWAS member countries and Rivers State by extension.

Also speaking, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Michel Arrion said the EU would partner with Nigeria on the African and ECOWAS fronts, to ensure that all member countries have access to import and export activities in view of the fact that Nigeria is a huge diplomatic hub of Europe.

Arrion who explained that the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) is a treaty between the European Union and ECOWAS member countries also noted that Europe is the largest trading market for all the nations in the African continent.

In his goodwill message, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free Movement, Mr. Laouali Chaibou said the essence of the seminar is to sensitize stakeholders on the importance of EPA as catalyst for promoting trade between the European Union and ECOWAS member States.

In their separate speeches, while the President of Rivers Entrepreneurs and Investors Forum (REIF), Mr. Ibifiri Bob-Manuel called for a practical and pragmatic approach towards diversifying the nation’s economy, the President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji stated that near total dependence on oil is what is causing Nigerians untold hardship presently.

Enoch Epelle