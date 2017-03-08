FG Returns Agric Varsities To FMARD

Federal Universities of Agriculture have been returned from the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD).

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, recently.

The minister who held the meeting with Vice Chancellors and Governing Boards of the universities said the return to their original supervisory ministry was aimed at refocusing the institutions to fulfill their core mandates.

Describing the move as one informed by sound reasoning and logic, the minister stated that the universities are expected to train Nigerian youth in agriculture.

He said the move would also help take agriculture to another level and proffer solutions to the challenges faced in the agric sector, especially in the areas of research.

Ogbeh regretted the long departure of the universities from agricultural disciplines to non-agriculture courses.

He said courses such as accounting, engineering and medicine amongst others were taught in the universities.

The minister, however , directed that only agriculture-related disciplines be taught, assuring that government will provide funds and grants for research.

“Your return will effectively help us to reposition the three universities of agriculture as centres of excellence for the rapid development of the agric section,” he said.

Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture/Production and Services, Hon Mohammed Mungono pledged the support of the National Assembly.

Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, abia State, Prof. Anya O. Anya, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues applauded the federal Government’s decision.

He expressed the hope that the domiciliation of the universities in the ministry would help revamp the agric sector.