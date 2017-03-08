Communal Crisis: RSG Warns Against Reprisal Attack

The Rivers State Government has advised the people of Kala-Ogbogolo Community in the Ahoada West Local Government Area to remain calm and shun any form of reprisal attacks on their neigbours who they allegedly suspected to have attacked their community.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Hon.Bereni Ben Irisofe, who made the appeal when he visited Ogbogolo community to ascertain the level of damage meted on the people during a communal crisis between them and their neigbours.

Hon. Irisofe after inspecting some of the burnt houses and victims who were seriously injured and internally displaced persons who came out from nearby bushes commended the people for remaining peaceful despite several attacks on them and loss of properties.

He pleaded with them not to resort to any form of self-help, assuring that he would make a comprehensive report to His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for necessary actions to see them back on their feet again.

According to him,” I am very optimistic that the Governor in his usual compassionate nature may do something to alleviate your plights, and added that they should remain calm, peaceful and supportive to the current administration”.

Responding, the representative of the Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Emmanuel Onwere said the Ogbogolo community had no intention of any reprisal attack and expressed satisfaction that the Government had shown concern by sending a delegations through the Special Adviser On Emergency and Relief Services to the Governor.

Onwere noted that the State Governor had shown that he had the people at heart, and stated that thousands of members of the community had fled the community and were Internally Displaced People (IDP) in nearby villages and bushes.

On his part, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ahoada West, commended the delegates for coming despite security challenges in the area.

The Chairman who was represented by the Chief of Staff of the council, Benson Charles advised the people to remain patient and peaceful; and assured that Governor Wike would do something to alleviate their plight.