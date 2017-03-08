BSG Gives Account Of Stewardship

The Benue State Government said it spent N6.5 billion and generated N473.3 million between June 2015 and February 2017

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Mr David Olufu, said this on Monday in Makurdi at the ongoing accountability news conference by ministries and agencies.

Giving the breakdown, the commissioner said the expended revenues covered payment of salaries and wages, severance gratuities to ex political appointees, training of workers, judges, state legislators and travels.

Others include insurance of all government vehicles, constituency service funds for legislators, welfare of workers.

He said debts servicing, purchase of generators for the offices of the SSG, AG and computer section were also undertaken.

On the other hand, he said, the receipted revenues were generated from contract registration and renewal, contract processing fees, sale of written equipment and award letter.

Other sources are contract registration forms, job transfers, receipt for non personal items and Lobi Stars FC leasing.

Olufo expressed regrets that the state had lost hard earned resources to fraudsters through inflated salaries but that the leakages had been blocked.

The commissioner disclosed that over 17,900 workers had been captured under the governments new pay structure.

He said the government “now has a data base of civil servants, which in turn has saved the state of enormous funds that were being stolen by corrupt officers benefiting from the scenario”.

Gov. Samuel Ortom had, at a meeting of Benue Stakeholders in Makurdi, complained of an increased wage bill which led to nonpayment of salaries for months.

Ortom expressed regrets that the state was faced with a wage bill of N7.8 billion monthly which was stagnating his efforts at regular salary payment.