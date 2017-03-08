BOI Raises Funding Of MSMEs By 42%

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has raised the stake in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) higher to sustain their operations throughout the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Monday, Acting Managing Director, Mr. Waheed Olagunju, said that the bank had increased its disbursement to small businesses to N8 billion in 2016, representing 42 per cent increment from N5.6 billion in 2015.

Olagunju said that the increment would ensure more Nigerians get access to finance to create opportunities for rapid development of their businesses and the growth of the economy.

He said that the bank’s efforts are being appreciated by MSMEs as partners in business to sustain their business growth throughout the country, adding that the bank would continue to adhere strictly to its core mandates to foster development and economic growth of MSMEs.

He explained that in 2017, the bank would double its strategic plans for penetration into the rural areas and assist medium enterprises to create wealth and job opportunities for Nigerians.

He called for the continuous support of Nigerian businessmen toward the bank to achieve its strategic goals and objectives.