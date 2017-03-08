Black Soot: Community Wants RSG To Investigate Agip

As the campaign against black soot intensifies in Rivers State, the people of Obagi community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area have called on the Rivers State Government to investigate the operations of the Italian oil giant, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), in the area.

Making the call in an interview with The Tide Saturday, the paramount ruler of the area, HRH Eze Abella Benson (Eze Obagi) said the problem of black soot in Obagi and its environ from gas flaire emanating from Idu flow station operated by Agip was becoming unbearable to the people.

He said: “As soon as you spread white cloth in the area after washing, you notice that the cloth is being covered by black soot”

“The development has thrown people of the area into panic as they now live in fear of the effect of the black soot to human lives and that of the plants and animals on the area”.

He appealed to the relevant agencies of the government to investigate the situation in the interest of the people.

Eze Benson emphasized the need for Agip to adopt environmentally friendly approaches in its operation in order not to destroy the ecosystem.

He explained that while Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) maintained high consciousness to the environment in the area, NAOC does not care about the negative effects of its operation to the people.

“This explains why Obagi people have cordial relationship with Total. As a company, it cares for the people through skills acquisition, contract awards, provision of social amenities, scholarships, etc.

“But Agip is insensitive and does not consider CSR or community development part of her operations. It as does not care how its operations affect the good health of the people”, he stated and urged the firm to emulate Total.

Chris Oluoh