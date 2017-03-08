Bayesla Orders Herdsmen To Relocate

Bayelsa State Government has once again explained that the creation of grazing area for herdsmen in the state was to avert likely crises between them and farmland owners that could result to bloodshed.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Chief Boma Spero-Jack who stated in a press statement said henceforth it will constitute an offence for any herdsmen, to graze with their cattle elsewhere, other than the site allocated to them.

The order to relocate is coming on the heels of the arrest and relocation of a group of herdsmen from the Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State to the designated grazing site.

In the statement issued in Yenagoa, Chief Spero-Jack, stated that, the warning has become imperative, because despite directives to this effect, a number of herdsmen have refused to relocate to the grazing area.

He restated the Government’s position, explaining that, the decision to create a grazing site was purely for security reasons to avoid a possible breakdown of law and order that, could arise in case of any clash between the herdsmen and farmers or any other group of Bayelsans.

He reassured the people of the State that, the Restoration Government would stop at nothing to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, as well as protect the overall interest of the Ijaw Nation.

Chief Spero-Jack, however, called for the cooperation of every Bayelsans, as the Government was doing its utmost best to avert any likely breakdown of law and order and urged all to be vigilant and not be deceived into believing that, the leadership of the State was ceding valuable land of the state to herdsmen.

He described such unfounded stories as the handiwork of mischief makers, who are more interested in themselves and the political gains they want to make and clearly not about the interest of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation