Association Kicks Against Customs Duty On Vehicles

The leadership of the Nigeria Association of Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA) has kicked against the recent policy directive of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) on Payment of customs duty on vehicles at the zonal offices of the service within one month.

In a statement by the ANCLA’s President Olaruwaju Shittu on Monday the union said that the payment may amount to double taxation on vehicles that were duly cleared by the members of the association on behalf of their customers.

Shittu said that the directive may be step in the right direction by the NCS, but the prevailing harsh economy needs to be considered in the formulation and implementation of the policy by the customs service.

The Nigeria customs service had in a statement from its Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Atta, said that owners of vehicles, who did not pay customs duty to do so between March 13 and April 12.

Atta said that all persons in possession of such vehicles should take advantage of the grace period to pay appropriate dues on their vehicles, stressing that the service will embark on aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles after the deadline of April 12.

The customs spokesperson further said that for the avoidance of doubt all private car owners who are not sure of the authenticity of their vehicle’s custom documents can also approach the zonal offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the law at the service’s four zonal offices where the fees are to be paid as Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Bauchi.

But ANCLA boss said that owners of vehicles have no business with the payment of customs duty, rather it is the duty of the car dealers to pay customs duty on their imported vehicles before clearance; adding that vehicle owners collect complete papers from the car dealers.

He said end users of vehicles should not be subjected to any level of inconveniences as the service should take responsibility for failure to properly perform their duties of the inspection of the vehicles imported into the country.

Shittu said that members of the association would partner with the customs service on the development to check smuggled vehicles with due clearance by the NCS into the country as well as generate revenue for the government.

Philip Okparaji