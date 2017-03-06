Wike Mourns Pa Obuah

The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the supplementary National and State Assembly elections last week coincided with the thanksgiving and dedication of Award Church Service at St Paul Cathedral Diobu by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

It was however, the thanksgiving and the dedication service that threw the curtain open for other programmes and activities that took place in Government House last week.

Chief Wike attributed his award to God pointing out that the opposition and detractors do not want any thing good to come the way of Rivers State, but that God disappointed them.

He used the thanksgiving to rededicate his administration’s quest to transform the state by making, it the envy of other states in the federation. In his admonition, Bishop of Niger Delta North Diocese and former Dean of Church of Nigeria Anglican Commission, Rt Rev. Ignatius Kattey called on the governor to be an Ambassador of Peace and to always stand up for what is right.

Following the defeat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Etche Omuma Federal Constituency supplementary elections, Chief Wike said the people had shown that they were happy with the PDP led state government. The government averred, “They (APC) should forget about this state. No matter the level of security force, they will not be able to snatch Rivers State”.

Last Monday, the governor in company of former Commissioner for Transport, Chief Glory Emeh, inspected some ongoing projects which include the Federal High Court Complex in Port Harcourt being funded by his administration. He also inspected the landscaping architecture at the Airforce overhead bridge along Aba Road. He later visited the site of the Pleasure Park and Ecumenical Centre.

Last Wednesday, the state Chief Executive laid foundationb for the new Industrial Court Complex in Port Harcourt. The project is being funded by the State Government since there is no industrial court in the State.

Chief Wike berated the Federal Government for not meeting its responsibilities in touching the lives of the people in the State despite the fact that Rivers State produces the huge part of the national resource.

He said “all the facts point to the fact that Rivers State does not count in the development programmes of the Federal government. And this has sadly been the situation for decades”.

Last Thursday, the Governor in company of four legislators, Hon Evans Bipi (Chief Whip), Major Jack, Kelechi Nwogu and Tonye Adokiye visited some project sites. The projects are the Bonny/Bille Jetty in Town Area, the Woji/Akpajo Bridge, the Pleasure Park and Ecumenical Centre. The legislators expressed satisfaction over the projects and pledged to release more fund for them to be completed.

The governor and other stakeholders in the State last week Friday at Omoku, the headquarters of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, paid last respects to the father of PDP chairman in the state.

Also at the burial were former state Governors, Dr. Peter Odili, Sir Celestine Owehia, former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan and members of the State and National legislature.

At the burial, Chief Wike announced the setting up of a foundation in the memory of late Pa Bethel Obuah to sustain his phililanthropy to the less privileged. He described the late Pa. Obuah as one who is committed to the welfare of others.

Last Saturday, the governor attended the burial of Late Catherine Onuchukwu at Emohua from there he proceeded to Etche, for a Special Thank You Rally to Etche People who voted massively for the PDP during the supplementary National and State Assembly elections.