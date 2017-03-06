Wike Mourns Pa Obuah

By admin -
0
322

The victory of the Peoples Democratic  Party ( PDP) in the supplementary National  and State Assembly elections last week coincided  with the thanksgiving  and dedication of Award Church Service at St Paul Cathedral  Diobu by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
It was however, the thanksgiving and the dedication service that threw the curtain open for other programmes and activities that  took  place in Government House last week.
Chief Wike attributed his award to God pointing out that the opposition and detractors do not want any thing good to come the  way of Rivers State, but that God disappointed them.
He used the thanksgiving to rededicate his administration’s quest to transform the state by making, it the envy of  other states  in the  federation. In  his admonition, Bishop of Niger Delta North Diocese and former  Dean of Church  of Nigeria Anglican  Commission, Rt Rev. Ignatius Kattey called on the governor to be an Ambassador of Peace and  to always stand up for what is right.
Following the defeat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Etche Omuma Federal Constituency supplementary elections, Chief Wike said the people  had shown that they were happy with the PDP led state government. The government averred, “They  (APC) should forget  about this state. No matter the level  of security force, they will not be able to snatch Rivers State”.
Last  Monday, the governor in company  of former Commissioner for Transport, Chief Glory Emeh, inspected some ongoing projects which  include the  Federal High Court Complex in Port Harcourt  being funded by his administration. He also inspected the landscaping architecture at the Airforce  overhead bridge along Aba Road. He later visited the  site of the  Pleasure Park and Ecumenical Centre.
Last  Wednesday, the state Chief  Executive laid foundationb for the new Industrial Court Complex in Port Harcourt. The project is   being funded by the State Government since there is no  industrial court in the State.
Chief Wike  berated the Federal Government for not meeting its responsibilities in  touching the lives of the people  in the State despite the fact that Rivers State produces the  huge part of the national resource.
He said “all the facts  point to the fact that  Rivers State does not count in the development programmes of the Federal  government. And this has sadly been the  situation for decades”.
Last Thursday, the Governor in company of four legislators, Hon Evans Bipi (Chief Whip), Major Jack, Kelechi  Nwogu and Tonye Adokiye visited  some project sites.  The projects are the Bonny/Bille Jetty in Town Area, the Woji/Akpajo Bridge, the Pleasure  Park and Ecumenical  Centre. The legislators expressed satisfaction over the projects and pledged to release more fund for them  to be completed.
The governor  and other  stakeholders in the  State last week Friday at Omoku, the headquarters of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government  Area,  paid last respects  to the father of PDP  chairman in the state.
Also at the burial were former state Governors, Dr.  Peter Odili, Sir Celestine Owehia, former first lady, Dame Patience  Jonathan  and  members of the State and National legislature.
At the burial, Chief  Wike  announced the setting up of a foundation  in the memory  of late Pa Bethel Obuah  to sustain his phililanthropy  to the less privileged. He described  the late Pa. Obuah as one who is committed  to the welfare of others.
Last  Saturday, the governor attended the burial of Late Catherine  Onuchukwu at Emohua from there he proceeded to Etche,  for a Special  Thank You Rally to Etche People who voted  massively  for the PDP during the supplementary National and  State Assembly elections.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR