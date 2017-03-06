Rivers Angels Commence Training For Next Season

Champions of the 2016 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, have intensified preparation for the 2017 NWPC soccer eason to enable her overcome hurdles in the competition, when it eventually begins.

Head of the team, Edwin Okon, disclosed this at the weekend in a telephone interview with The Tidesports.

According to him, the team is training to ensure that it defends and sustains the trophies won, Women FA Cup and league title last season, saying that early preparation is the key to success.

“Though, the commencement date for the league is yet to be fixed by NWFL board, but we need to prepare ahead of time as defending champions of both titles we have to work hard to win the double this year again”, Coach Okon said.

He maintained that the team will leave no stone unturned to win the double, adding that their ambition of winning trophies this season will their boost their level.

“My girls are highly spirited and are preparing to form a formidable team that can stand the task ahead of the club this season.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels won their seventh FA Cup title and the 2016 league trophy, last year.