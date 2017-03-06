Recession: Nigeria Has Prophetic Destiny -Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr.Ipalibo Harry Banigo has said that Nigeria has a prophetic destiny if only Nigerians would turn away from their wicked ways.

Banigo who made the remark while speaking at Christ the Redeemer Friends International breakfast meeting at Hotel President, Port Harcourt counseled Nigerians to be humble and seek the face of God in order to restore the country back to the boom days of her economic prosperity.

She noted that Nigeria has no reason to be in any recession if Nigerians would examine themselves in line with kingdom principles towards achieving a sustainable economic development in the country.

”Nigeria has such a prophetic destiny and does not have any reason at all to be in this situation. If the people of God will humble themselves and seek his face, if we will turn away from our wicked ways because that is the issue,” the Deputy Governor said, adding that God is ready to heal the nation.

Banigo therefore called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the speedy recovery of the country from her socio-economic, political and security challenges in order to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

She expressed delight that by the grace of God, there is no economic recession in Rivers State because the State has a New Vision based on the principle that puts God first in every programme being undertaken by the government.

The Deputy Governor opined that it is not enough to be a born-again Christian and sit in the church without reaching out to those in their homes, communities, offices and streets, adding that such outreaches would make their lives speak volumes.

Banigo who commended Christ Redeemer Friends International for sustaining the Outreach Programme however encouraged them to do more especially now that “we are in the end times.”

In a motivational talk, Pastor James Abiodun urged Nigerians to evolve appropriate ideological frameworks that would propel the economic development index of the nation, as a deliberate effort to move it from recession.

Speaking on the topic “Kingdom Principles for Sustained Wealth in Economic Recession,” Pastor Abiodun stressed the need for Christians and Nigerians alike to go global in their business enterprises rather than being local champions and enjoined them to always give thanks and appreciation to God as according to him, they are principles of success.

In his exhortation, Pastor Uche Okorocha who spoke on the theme “God of a Second Chance” said spiritual interference has the capacity to deny the people from being given a second chance by God and advised Christians to shun all unrighteous activities that would not allow them to secure another chance in life.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Chairman of Christ Redeemer Friends International, Amb. Charles Kelly had expressed gratitude to members of CRFI and invited guests for attending the breakfast meeting saying that the programme is aimed at reaching out to the world to win more souls for Christ.