PHED, Army Partner To Ensure Smooth Operation

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Major General Enobong Udoh, has assured the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), of partnership, cooperation and security to ensure the smooth running of its operations in its area of coverage.

Udo who made the promise recently during a courtesy visit to the division by the management of the PHED commended the partnership that exists between the two parties.

The GOC noted that electricity is essential as the presence of the military which allows for peaceful execution of duties without hindrances.

Earlier in his speech, Chief Exeuctive Officer of PHED, Mr Jay McCorsky commended the army for the role it has been playing in ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He further hailed the the military in its efforts in curbing insurgency in the North East, and the relative calm its presence has brought to the Niger Delta region.

McCosky told the army general that PHED had embarked on many projects to improve power supply in Port Harcourt and its environs.