PDP Congratulates New CJN, Ayade

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee has congratulated Justice Walter Onnoghen on his confirmation by the Senate as the 14th substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Daya Adeyeye in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, also commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for sending the name of Justice Onnoghen’s to the Senate for confirmation.

Adeyeye said that the confirmation of Justice Onnoghen as the New CJN had renewed the confidence of Nigerians and the international community on the need to respect the principle of separation of powers.

He said that the action had also renewed the confidence of Nigerians in the independence of the Judiciary.

Adeyeye wished the new Chief Justice of Nigeria well in office.

However, the party urged Onnoghen to implement all the reforms he intended to bring to bear on the Judiciary, saying that “the Judiciary remains the last arbiter in settling human disputes.’’

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, has congratulated Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River on the occasion of his 49th birthday in Abuja. The committee issued the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye and made available to newsmen last Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that at 49, Ayade had contributed much in the development and upliftment of his people both at the state and national levels as a senator and now Governor.

“ We urge the governor to continue with his landmark programmes and policies in Cross River.

“Cross River State has remained a PDP state since 1999.

“We believe the people of the state are proud to have a son like him and the PDP is equally proud of him,’’ he said.

Adeyeye prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon Ayade and wished him good health.