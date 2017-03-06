NIS Begins Clearance Of Touts From Passport Offices

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has begun clearing of touts and unscheduled personnel of the Service from all passport offices in the country.

The NIS spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

James said that the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, had directed relevant officers to rid the passport offices nationwide of touts to allow for efficient service delivery.

“The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service has directed officers in charge of Passport offices to clear their office areas of unwanted elements such as touts who make Nigerians go through difficulties in obtaining their Passports.

“Touts hanging around Passport offices do more harm than good to the aspirations and desires of Nigerians in their efforts to get their Passports,” he said.

He said that the leadership of the NIS was doing a lot to decentralise and reposition passport offices in line with international best practice.

The NIS spokesman assured Nigerians of the availability of both the 32-page and 64-page passports at all the passport offices nationwide.

He called on Nigerians to report any acts of extortion or unprofessional behaviour to the Service, as any officer found wanting would be appropriately dealt with.

Reports say that there have been cases of touts and unscheduled personnel exploiting Nigerians at passport offices.