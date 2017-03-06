MD Wants Bizmen To Make Nigeria Competitive

The Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), Dr Amy Jadesimi, has called for collaboration by the private sector to deliver services that would make Nigeria competitive in business.

Jadesimi made the call at the 40th Anniversary of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) held in Lagos.

She said that the collaboration would bring more investors to Nigeria, adding that it was cheaper to do business in Nigeria.

“If more investors could come and do business in Nigeria, they will employ more Nigerians.

“Our mission is to operate offshore for oil and gas which involved heavy industrialised operations.

“We still have to break the barriers of steel production but we have started full operation.

“The real private sector is still very small because the bond market is 90 per cent dominated by government.

“Nigeria needs to grow the private sector of its economy,” Jadesimi said.

She said that LADOL started operations in 2001 by building quay wall, adding that the company was 100 per cent privately-owned.

Jadesimi said that LADOL was established to help Nigeria achieve the desired oil production level per day.

She said that there was need for expansion of infrastructure in the area of offshore support facilities outside Onne in Rivers.

Jadesimi said that her company had diversified into ship repair which she said was cheaper than ship building.

The managing director said LADOL was presently building a 50 megawatts power plants in two phases.

She said that there was need for wide quay wall so that a big vessel of 350 meters could call at the ports.

According to her, all the infrastructure facilities provided by LADOL are of lower risk for oil and gas exploration in the whole of Africa.

“We have the highest crane capacity in the whole West Africa and we employed 2,000 Nigerians in two years, while the strategic facilities will make Nigeria the hub.

“The facilities in Nigeria are going to employ 5,000 people which will have multiplier effects on the Nigerian economy,” Jadesimi said.

In his opening remark, the President of NBCC, Prince Adedapo Adelegan, emphasised the need for globalisation to enable more participation by the private sector.

Adelegan called for the establishment of a technical vocational institution in LADOL to practicalise their skills to participate in Nigerian oil and gas sector, instead of going to Korea, Malaysia and other countries for training.

Also speaking, the Deputy President, NBCC, Mr Akinola Olawore, said that there was a success story and that the solution was the development of local content.