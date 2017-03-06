Legislators Hail Wike’s Developmental Strides

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has applauded the developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike, especially in massive road construction and in the provision of other critical infrastructure.

The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Evans Bipi made the commendation, when he led a delegation of the assembly on inspection of some projects in the state with Governor Wike last Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Bipi said that projects embarked upon by the present administration in just less than two years have surprised the house, saying that the Governor has performed beyond expectations despite dwindling allocation to the state.

“I was very surprised about what I saw as projects embarked upon by Governor Nyesom Wike. I saw good road networks in almost all parts of the state.

“I was very much impressed because all these were achieved in less than two years and I am sure that at the end of his tenure, we will see more wonders of the PDP administration in the state,” the lawmaker said.

The assembly chief whip restated the assembly’s support to the executive to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the stale.

Bipi commended Wike over budget implementation, assuring that the assembly would continue to cooperate with the executive in efforts aimed at galvanising the state into greater heights.

Enoch Epelle