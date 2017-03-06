Health Workers Begin Nation-Wide Strike, Today

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has mobilized its membership across the nation out for a nation-wide strike action commencing today.

A statement issued by the union’s Secretary-General, Comrade Ayinde Obisesan, on Saturday in Ibadan, said that the union leaders have directed their members across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accordingly.

Ayinde’s statement stated that all the union members are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action with effect from 12.01am Monday, 6 March, 2017 until otherwise directed.

He explained that the strike action is sequel to the ultimatum issued to the government since January 20, 2017 and the inability of government to address the union’s demands positively.

The union’s demands include but not limited to better welfare, improved salary structure, better conditions of service, payment of outstanding allowances and salary arrears.

NUAHP membership includes physiotherapists, pharmacists, dieticians, medical laboratory scientists, optometrists and radiographers.

Others are dental therapists, medical physicists, health information officers, clinical psychologists and medical social workers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government in collaboration with development partners have concluded plan to engage 200,000 voluntary health workers to improve immunization, antenatal care and other health services.

According to a statement signed by Mr Saadu Salahu, Head, Public Relations Unit, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCA) in Abuja on Saturday, government had recently flagged off a scheme to revitalize over 10,000 healthcare centres across the country.

Salahu said that the scheme is to avail poor Nigerians with qualitative and affordable healthcare services in the country.

The spokesman of the NPHCDA said that the agency would deploy 20 voluntary village health workers to each political ward of nine polio-endemic states.

Philip Okparaji