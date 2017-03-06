Dickson Wants PDP Members To Make Sacrifices

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Standing Committee on Reconciliation, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has appealed to party leaders to make sacrifices to revive the party.

Dickson, who is the Governor of Bayelsa State, said his committee had started embarking on a wide consultation with party leaders/critical stakeholders across board, to build consensus and confidence in the party before holding an all-inclusive unity national convention, to save the party from disintegration.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Francis Agbo,and made available to The Tide, quoted the governor to have made the remarks shortly after the meeting of his committee at the weekend, in Abuja.

According to the governor, “party leaders all over the world make sacrifices to consolidate the political system.”

Insisting that PDP leaders cannot do otherwise, Dickson urged Party leaders to bury their differences and work for the rediscovery of the party.

While stressing that the PDP was the only political party capable of accommodating all shades of interests in the country, he argued that “a political party is like a horse that can go to war only when it is strong!”

“I am appealing to all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to close ranks in the overall interest of our great party.

“Let the revival of our great party be of paramount interest to all and sundry, for we can only further our political interests in a strong political platform. We have the potentials to revive the party but we can only do this if we subsume our divergent interests under the umbrella”, Dickson said.

He said Nigerians were waiting for the PDP to bounce back and play the role of a virile opposition party.

Dickson warned that anything short of this will be a disservice to the people and the founding fathers of the party!

While noting that an amicable political solution was the best option for the lingering leadership crisis in the party, Governor Dickson averred that the upcoming convention of the party will be a litmust test with which to gauge the seriousness of party leaders towards reviving the party.

The Governor declared that his committee’s preliminary findings indicated that the consultations were yielding dividends as stakeholders were meeting and looking forward to an all-inclusive national convention, which he averred was “in the interest of our fledgling democracy!?”