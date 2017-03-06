Dep Gov Tasks Motorcyclists On Traffic Rules

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Phillip Shaibu last Thursday, advised members of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTOMORAS) to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Shaibu, gave the advice while receiving the officials of the association who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin.

He said that, if all commercial drivers were to obey traffic rules and regulations, the traffic congestion in Benin and its environs would reduce drastically.

“Ninety per cent of traffic in Benin is caused by commercial motorcyclists that fail to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“I appeal to your association to help the state government by educating your members on the importance of obeying traffic laws,’’ he said.

He assured that, the state government would work with NACTOMORAS to bring orderliness to traffic issues in the state.

Responding, the NACTOMORAS State Chairman, Mr Joseph Obaseki, expressed the commitment of the association to join hands with the state government to move the state forward.