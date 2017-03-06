Car Battery Thief Meets Waterloo

Enraged mob along Yellow Duke Street in Calabar South Local Government at the early hours of last Monday burnt down a suspected car battery thieft alleged to have been caught red handed in the act.

One of the angry mob who said he took part in the burning of the deceased, but pleads anonymity, told Correspondents that the deceased has been terrorizing the area for a long period of time now.

He said that the deceased had been formerly arrested while trying to steal car battery in January this year and handed over to the police, lamenting that he was later granted bail by the police.

According to him, the deceased specialized in stealing car batteries around the area, adding that with his demise now, car owners in the area can now park their cars with rest of mind.

“This guy lying down here deserves to die. We had to do the needful because if you hand him over to the police, he will be granted bail through a lawyer. Luck ran out of him today when he went to steal a car battery and unknown to him that the car had an alarm. As soon as he went close and touch the car bonnet, the alarmed rang which drew the attention of the car owner,” he narrated.

Continuing, he said, “the car owner quickly rush out and started shouting for help and in the process, he got help from some youths in the area who immediately recognized the guy and had to set him ablaze immediately. Car battery is very costly now; the prices ranges from N27,000 to N30,000. This guy will steal this battery and go and sell for as low as N10,000 just to get money to smoke cigarette and drink beer.”

An eye witness, Miss Patricia Inem, a resident in the area who refused to mention the name of the deceased, also narrated that all appeals to stop the mob from burning the decease while he was alive proved abortive.

According to her, it was wrong to carry out jungle justice on anyone, saying that the angry mob needed to have handed him (the deceased) over to the police.

Reacting, ASP Irene Ugbo, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told newsmen in a telephone interview that the command was aware of the incident.

“We have cautioned residents against jungle justice and taking laws into their hands. It is wrong to take the life of an individual without proper trial. “We have said it times without number that any suspected armed robber that is caught by concerned residents should be handed over to the police for interrogation and prosecution, she said.

Our Correspondent reports that no fewer than seven armed robbery suspects have been set ablaze by angry mob in Calabar metropolis within the month of February this year, a situation which observers described as alarming.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar