APC Filled With Evil Politicians – Speaker

Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has described the All Progressives Congress, (APC) as a conglomerate of angry and evil politicians.

Luke said this when representatives of a socio-political group on the platform of Akwa Ibom Political Groups, (AKPG) led by its Chairman Dr Andrew Uwanta paid him a courtesy visit.

His words, “I will be the last person to join the APC or any other political party. Their ideology is different from mine.

“The APC is only a conglomerate of angry politicians. Some of them were in the PDP.

“Today, they are the same people that are turning around to say that the PDP is evil.

“That means that they are evil too because some of them were in the PDP. PDP was our party yesterday; it is our party today and our party tomorrow”.

The speaker urged the group to remain committed in its resolution as genuine PDP members and ensure that Akwa Ibom State particularly the governor, Udom Emmanuel was delivered to the PDP in 2019.

He however condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians.

“In strong terms I condemn in totality the killings in Southern Kaduna. Security agencies must be alive to their responsibilities.

“We have only one indivisible country which is Nigeria. And the only thing that can ensure that indivisibility is true federalism”, he said.