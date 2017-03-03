Why We’re Building Industrial Court -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the State government is constructing the National Industrial Court because of the need to create and provide an enabling social and economic environment for the development of the state.

Wike said though such responsibility lies on the shoulders of the federal government which has over the years shirked its duties of touching the lives of Rivers people, yet the state government decided to bridge the gap.

The state governor who laid the foundation for a four storey ultra-modern court building located at the central business district on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, decried the failure of the federal government to contribute its quota in the development of the state.

He made the observation Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the National Industrial Court, NIC, which will be funded by the state government.

He said, everything points to the fact that Rivers State does not count in the development programmes of the federal government. And this

has sadly been the situation for decades. Yet, we produce the bulk of the resources that are sustaining the entire country and funding multi-billion naira development projects in other states of the federation.

“And so, our position is that, while we shall continue to demand for a fair treatment and commensurate recompense for our contributions to the national pool of resources, we cannot but endeavour to put our development destiny in our own hands, even if it means spending money on projects that should be initiated, funded and maintained by the federal government or its agencies.

The governor explained that the state government decided to take over the responsibility of the federal government in building the court because of the love, passion and commitment to develop the state.

Besides, he argued that 90 per cent of the cases in the Yenagoa Division of the National industrial Court emanates from Rivers State.

Against this backdrop, he noted that when the court is built and completed it would reduce the hassles of going to Bayelsa by litigants, and bring justice closer to them.

According to him, “the need therefore to have a functional NIC in Port Harcourt to peacefully settle labour and industrial relations disputes, enhance industrial harmony and engender economic development cannot be overstated”.

He used the ceremony to call on the federal government to do more for the state considering the fact that it produces the major source of sustenance to the nation, while maintaining that, “we cannot but endeavour to put our development destiny in our own hands, even if it means spending, money on projects that should be initiated, funded and maintained by the federal government or its agencies”.

On his part, President of the NIS, Justice Babatunde Adejumo praised Governor Wike for being exemplary, as he urged other governors to emulate the gesture shown by Wike in ensuring that agencies of government are not left to rot.

He promised that when the National Industrial Court comes on board it will reduce the challenges faced by litigants who travel outside the state.

Justice Adejumo informed that two judges have been transferred to the state to work in two courtrooms allocated by the Rivers Chief Judge.

On their parts, Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyayi-Laminkanra and the State Attorney General, Mr. Emmanuel Aguma commended Chief Wike for investing in justice delivery through the provision of quality facilities for the judiciary.

The new NIS building comprises of a five storey building occupying a total floor area of 920 square metres, with four court rooms, judges chambers, car parks, lifts and is disabled-friendly. It is expected to be completed in December 2017.