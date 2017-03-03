Tornadoes’ Coach Attributes Loss To Sluggish Attack

Head Coach of Niger Tornadoes, Abubakar Bala says his players’ sluggish attack cost them their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) midweek encounter against Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

Tidesports gathered that Niger Tornadoes lost 0-1 to Abia Warriors on Wednesday in Umuahia in the Match Day 11 fixture.

Bala, Technical Adviser of the Minna based side, told newsmen that had his players taken advantage of the many counter attacks they had, the story would have been different.

“The players also did not react quickly to the rebound that offered itself after a spot kick which Abia Warriors striker capitalised on to score the match’s lone goal.

“Godwin Zaki’s 16th minute penalty rebound that was punched away by our goalkeeper, Mustapha Aliko, went toward Anthony Okemmiri, who reacted quickly to give Abia Warriors the most wanted win.’’

He said that there was plan to work on his side’s counter attack, while commending the players for their hard work throughout the game and for adhering to instructions.

The coach said that there was no cause to worry about the inability of his strikers to score in recent matches.

He said that he was building a team in which all the players would be able to score goals.

“I don’t want to build my team around selected strikers or players, I want a team where every player can score even the defenders,’’ he said.

He said that if given the opportunity, he would build a team that would stay together for three years and also win the NPFL.

“The team has been improving with each game; if this team can stay together for three years, then their quality will not be hidden,’’ he said.

He added that the players had put the game behind them and were focusing on training to win the match against visiting Nasarawa United in Lokoja on Sunday.