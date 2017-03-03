Telecom: Active Subscribers Increase To 154.6m – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says the number of active lines have risen to over 154.6 million in January.

The telecommunication industry made this known in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data for January 2017, obtained from the commission’s website in Abuja, last Tuesday.

NCC said that, active telecom customers increased by 535,844 against the figure in December, 2017, which stood at about 154 million.

“In January, active lines stood at 154,660.446 and in December, 2016 the lines were 154,124.602, recording an increase of 535,844,’’ it said.

Mobile Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) in December 2016 and January remained at 217,566.

Fixed wired/wireless for active lines deceased in January by 3,425, and December 2016 had 154, 513, while January had 151,088.

Voice over Internet Protocol (Volp) in January was 35,712, while in December 2016 it was 33,099, recording an increase of 2,613.

Teledensity in January was 110.76 per cent, while in December was 110.38 per cent.

Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

It also varies widely between urban and rural areas within a country.

According to the data, connected lines increased to 234. 6 million in January as against the 231.6 million recorded in December 2016, which showed an increase of about 3 million.

The data showed that mobile Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) remained at 3.6 million for both December 2016 and January.