Sir Victor Uwaifo Marks 76th Birthday

The Nigerian music industry has quite a number of veterans and one of them is the ‘Jeromi” crooner, Sir Victor Uwaifor popularly known as ‘Guitar Boy’. The living legend who celebrated his 76th birthday on March 1st, 2017 with over 60 years of experience in the music clan was born on March 1st 1941 in Benin City Edo State.

Sir Victor Uwaifor obtained his secondary school education at the Western Boys High School Benin City and St. Gregorys College Lagos between 1957 and 1961. He also studied graphics at Yaba College of Technology between 1961 and 1963.

He began playing guitar when he was 12 years old and his earlier popular music was derived from listening to records of Spanish and Latin American music. After leaving Benin, Uwaifor continued playing music at St Gregory Lagos, a contemporary of Segun Bucknor, both individuals were among the leading Lagos High School Band leaders. During the school holidays and weekends he jammed with Victor Olaiya’s all Stars Band.

He also briefly worked with Stephen Osadebe of blessed memory and Fred Coker before he formed his own band known as Melody Maestros in 1965. The band released “Jeromi” which became a high hit in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. He made history in Nigeria when he won the first Golden record in Nigeria and West Africa presented by Philips West Africa for his son ’Jeromi’ in 1996; Uwaifor has a total of 12 Golden records to date.

During a 2015 interview, the legendary musician warned’ those saying he should retire from music to bury the thoughts as he said he is not about to go the way of retirement anytime soon. “At 74, I am just starting, I will soon be 75, but I intend doing this until I am 90 years or even more. It is offensive asking me if I would retire soon”, he said.

Speaking further, the ‘Jeromi’ singer said “I was 12 when I started stringing the guitar because I discovered music quite early. Although my parents were not comfortable with me doing music because they wanted me to focus on my studies I however believed it does not matter when you discover your talent, but how you are able to utilize it”.

His song ‘Jeromi’ has legendary status among his fans and his performances are characterized by his ability to play the guitar with both his feet and also his tongue.

Sir Victor Uwaifor is the chairman of Jeromi organization, a multi-track recording and TV Studio in Benin City. He runs and manages art gallery and the Victor Uwaifor Hall of Fame.