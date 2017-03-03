Shell, Communities Sign GMoU

In a renewed effort to strengthen ties with its Residential Area (R.A) landlords in Rivers State, the Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited (SPDC), has signed N1 billion Global Memorandum of Understanding with the landlords, in order to promote its Cluster Development Board.

The event took place in Port Harcourt last Thursday with the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr John Bazia as the representative of Shell, while, HRH, Eze (Engr), Morgan N. Amadi (JP), Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom stood in for Mgbuesilaru community.

HRHs Eze Raymond C. Elewa and Eze-Owhor-Nu-Ogwu ll, Eze Simeon C. Wokoma, signed on behalf of Rumuibekwe and group of Rumuorianwo communities respectively, while Chief Chukwuma Amadi Ojiowhor entered for Rumuijiminehu village.

The Commissioner, in his charge, warned against using the opportunity to serve in the cluster board to achieve personal gains, but rather use it for the benefit of the people.

Bazia also tasked the board members to ensure that they promote peace while they remain as cluster members of the R.A communities as nothing would be more meaningful than when a group of people is living in unity.

According to him, the call is more of service than any other attachment to the board, while charging other companies around to emulate SPDC and act in similar direction.

Also speaking, Eze Morgan Amadi said the GMoU was in line with the provisions of Social Responsibilities Services (SRS) of companies operating in a given state.

He regretted the suspension of the process for some time now, but expressed optimism that the development would call for more actions.

The monarch further tasked the board executives and members to play according to the rule if they want to receive nods from the people, adding that, it would be tantamount to betrayal, should any of them go outside the provisions of the cluster as such may be greeted with a sharp response from the four communities.