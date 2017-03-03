Senate May Review Nigeria, S’Africa Ties

The Senate may consider immediate review of relations between Nigeria and South Africa. This is as Senate resolved to send a high powered delegation of Nigerian Legislators to the South African parliament to address issues on the resurgence of Xenophobic attacks and Extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa,

The Senate made this resolution following the law makers considerations on the recent recurrence of the Xenophobic attacks .

These came on the heels of a motion moved by Senator Rose Oko representing Cross River North on the recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners especially Nigerians in South Africa.

Presenting the motion , Senator Oko noted with serious concern the worrisome return of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, as well as extra-judicial killings .

She advised the federal government to reconsider Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with South Africa if the ugly incidents of xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians in South Africa are not brought to a halt immediately by the South African Government.

Senators Contributing to the debate, noted that Nigeria as a nation has had enough with the South African government not protecting Nigerian citizens

The Senators recalled the sacrifices Nigeria and Nigerians had to make to ensure South Africa was free from oppression and apartheid.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, commended Nigerians for showing maturity by not attacking South African companies even at provocation , noting that two wrongs don’t make a right.

