Saraki Gives Reasons For Reforms

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the ongoing government reforms would address concerns over investments inflow and ensure ease of doing business, which will see the emergence of strong institutions to implement its agenda.

Saraki made this known in Lagos at a forum, where he expressed concern about the country’s low ranking on the ease of doing business.

He said, the government had set up a technical committee to review institutional, regulatory and associated instruments affecting businesses.

The Senate President who was represented by the chairman, Senate committee on industry Sam Egwu, stated that there were many reform bill being worked on to jump-start the economy and strengthen institutions, noting that one of the bills has the potential to cut poverty and reduce unemployment by creating a friendly environment for investors and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

According to him, “the bill is the Public Procurement Act Amendment Bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, other bills aimed at improving our transport networks and maintenance culture includes, the Private Sector Infrastructure Replacement and Protection Bill.”

He noted that the nation would require a collective will to solve its insecurity challenges, saying that the Federal Government, civil society groups, and business organisations should fight insecurity to create an enabling environment where businesses will thrive to ensure sustainable economic development.