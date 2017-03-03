RSG Assures On Golden Jubilee Projects

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the projects earmarked for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations in May are on course.

Chief Wike gave the assurance yesterday shortly after a tour of some of the projects in the company of some state legislators including, Chief Whip of the Assembly, Hon. Evans Bipi, his deputy, Hon. Major Jack,Kelechi Nwogu and Smarte Adoki.

He expressed the hope that before the end of April, the Ecumenical Centre will get to roofing level, while The Pleasure Park will also be near completion.

“We are quite happy that we have began to fulfill the promises we had made to our people”, he said, adding “this is a jubilee year; the government will concentrate on people oriented projects”.

With various projects dotted around the State, the governor reasoned that the citizens will show confidence in the government and promised not to disappoint them.

Commenting on why the legislators joined in projects inspection, Chief Wike noted that it forms part of their oversight function, and will further enhance the relationship between the Legislature and Executive.

According to him, the projects tour afford the lawmakers first hand information on how the state fund were being utilized, “even though they have oversight function, sometimes it’s good to boost the relationship between the executive and legislature working together for the interest of the state.

Appreciating the development efforts of the governor, Deputy Whip of the House, Hon. Major Jack affirmed that the state Assembly is ready to approve more funds for the governor to embark on projects.

He said, “what we have seen is that projects are up to 60 to 80 per cent completed, it shows that the budget is being implemented, and if he comes asking for more we will approve for him to work”.

On his part, the House Whip, Hon. Bipi said, “we have come we have seen. We are impressed. The governor has shown that he is actually, “Mr. Project”.

The Ogu/Bolo legislator said they were performing their oversight function, and they were impressed with what they saw.

The projects tour took the governor and the legislators to the Bonny/Bille/Nembe, jetty Project in Old Township, Woji/Akpajo Link Road, The Pleasure Park and ended at the Ecumenical Centre under construction.