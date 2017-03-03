Rep Hails Etche, Omuma People Over Polls

The Lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency,Hon Kingsley Ogundu Chinda has commended the people of Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas “for their courage despite the heat of intimidation to steal the peoples mandate.”

Hon Chinda who spoke to newsmen shortly after the result of last week’s supplementary legislative poll in Etche/Omuma also congratulated candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Jerome Eke, Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency and Hon Tony Ejiogu, Etche State Constituency 2 for emerging victorious, and the good people of Etche/Omuma for voting for the PDP.

The Lawmaker said that the PDP candidates’ victory at the rerun legislative election was a true reflection of the wishes of the Etche/ Omuma people, stressing that the constituencies will have a better representation at the State and National Assemblies.

Chinda, who is the Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, described the interference and involvement of the military and men of the Nigeria Police in electoral process as worrisome and condemnable, adding that it portends great danger for Nigeria’s Democracy.

He commended the people of Etche /Omuma Local Government Areas for their doggedness in the defence of their votes in spite of the intimidation and tricks by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to rig the election in favour of the APC.

According to him, “I congratulate the people of Etche/ Omuma Local Government Areas for standing firm to defend their franchise.

The lawmaker however called on the APC to join hands with the winners to move the local government and the state forward.

Chinda advised the victorious PDP candidates to see themselves as representing the entire people and to be magnanimous in victory, urging them to see how they would improve the well being and economic development of the people of Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas.

“Never you forget that you didn’t win by your might as it was not a race for the swift or the mighty but they won by grace of God and support of the people. You must put the people first and work hard to cover lost grounds”, he said.