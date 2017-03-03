Nigerian dancehall artiste, Patrick Nnaeme Ka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking says he was pushed by girls to do the kind of music he does, reggae. From Nigeria to South Africa and London, the ‘ Alubarika’ Crooner is very much in demand for his infectious reggae tunes.

In a recent chart with newsmen, he said “one of the reasons chose reggae even though it might sound funny is because of the girls. I sing reggae songs for girls, I remember back then in secondary school, if you did not know how to mime songs, you could not get the girls and I like standing out”.

“I thought it would be wise for me to mime the songs that my colleagues won’t know, I listened to more reggae songs, whenever I did that, the girls were always impressed. I listened to a lot of Bob Marley and Lucky Dube songs”, he said.

The popular musician, however, stated in an interview with Hip TV recently, that marriage is not in his mind presently as he is concerned about his career and family.