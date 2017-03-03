How Cultists Paralysed Market, Killed Three

Three persons are feared dead as cult groups Wednesday, engaged themselves in a fierce gun battle for supremacy at the Ikokwu auto-spare parts market in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Though the cause of the cult clash is not known, The Tide learnt that it may not be unconnected with the move of one of the cult group trying to assert supremacy in the area.

There were apprehensions among traders and customers including passers-by along the Ikokwu axis of Olu Obasanjo Road when the cult boys mostly, in their 20s, wielding sophisticated weapons engaged themselves in a sporadic shoot-out.

The shoot-out, according to sources, promptly paralysed business activities at the market as every one fled the area to avoid being killed in the gun battle.

Unfortunately, the sources said, stray bullets sent three persons (not cultists) to their earlier graves; a development that forced business owners to close shop earlier than necessary.

When The Tide visited the area yesterday, scores of Police personnel were seen keeping surveillance in the locality.

The Wednesday’s incident however was believed to be a fallout of Tuesday’s shoot out of the cultists in the area, and sources said the police would have prevented the Wednesday’s incident if they had acted with earlier information available to them.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, however confirmed the rival cult clash at Ikokwu Spare Parts market, but could not confirm the level of casualty in the incident.

In an interview, DSP Omoni said the police have deployed their men to the troubled area with a view to combing the area and fishing out the cultists.

“No cause for alarm. Our men have been deployed and stationed around Ikokwu area. So people should go about their normal businesses, “he added.

The Rivers PPRO assured that Police was committed in ensuring that evil perpetrators were arrested and made to face justice.