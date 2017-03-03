Govt Moves To Resolve Amassoma, NDU Dispute

A committee To resolve the lingering boundary disputes between Niger Delta University (NDU) and its host community Amasoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been inaugurated by Bayelsa State Government.

The committee is chaired by the paramount ruler of Ogboin clan, King Oweipa Jones Ere while others included in the committee are the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Kate Owoko,the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Kuroakegha Dorgu, the Surveyor General of the State, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, the Special Adviser Felix Bonny Ayah and the Estate Manager of the Niger Delta University.

The committee which has one week to submit their reports was inaugurated by the Governor at Government House, Yenagoa.

Briefing Government House correspondents, after the meeting, King Ere said the meeting deliberated on some lingering issues bedevilling the university and the people of the community.

He noted that, the committee had the mandate to mediate between the two parties in the area of payment of compensation to those whose lands and property have been impacted by the university.

The monarch expressed gratitude to Governor Dickson for his timely intervention on the matter as well as the government’s plans to upgrade the institution to international standard.

According to King Ere, the Governor assured that, out of the N10 billion earmarked for the infrastructural development of the state-owned tertiary institutions, about N5 billion has been set aside for the NDU.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Kuroakigha Dorgu stressed that compensation would not be paid to owners of property that have encroahed on the university land.

Hon. Dorgu also said, as part of efforts to address the issue of encroachment, the government had given approval for the construction of a perimeter fencing round the institution, stating that soon, the government would perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the university’s Senate building and access roads.

Fyneface Aaron, Yenagoa